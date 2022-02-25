BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.04 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

