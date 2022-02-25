Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,549,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

