Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.
LON:SEE opened at GBX 7.11 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.22.
