Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

LON:SEE opened at GBX 7.11 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.22.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.