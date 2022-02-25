Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 470 ($6.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.46).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 383.02 ($5.21) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 367.90 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 471.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.