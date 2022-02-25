Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of BYND traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 11,603,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $162.78.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $12,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 117,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.