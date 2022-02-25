Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $45.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

