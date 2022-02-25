Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) PT Raised to €34.00 at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.
Bilfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
