Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) PT Raised to €34.00 at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €28.50 ($32.39) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

