BinaryX (BNX) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and $41.98 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.24 or 0.00062820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007847 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00284483 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

