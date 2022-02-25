BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). BioCardia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,739. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38.
BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
