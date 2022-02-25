BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). BioCardia posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,739. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.