BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.69.

BMRN stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

