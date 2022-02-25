Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $101,434.38 and $57.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

