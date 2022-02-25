Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.93 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $352.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00265766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00072584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

