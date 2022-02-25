Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.
BLKB stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,238.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $7,851,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.