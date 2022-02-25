Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

BLKB stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,238.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $7,851,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

