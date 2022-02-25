BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.19 million and $391,792.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

