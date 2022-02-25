BlackRock Inc. Buys 33,521 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.74% of Fidus Investment worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.