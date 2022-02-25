BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $739.47. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $838.21 and a 200-day moving average of $885.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.