BlackRock Inc. Purchases 21,730 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Capital Southwest worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

