BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.82

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $12.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 38,970 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

