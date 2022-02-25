BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.82

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $12.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 38,970 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
