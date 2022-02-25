Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

