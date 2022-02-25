Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.09.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 1,708,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

