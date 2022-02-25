Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

