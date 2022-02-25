Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $356.16

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.16 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.44). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.44), with a volume of 139,508 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £310.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.16.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)
