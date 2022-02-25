Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 90,100 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.
About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)
