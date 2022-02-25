BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $125.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE BXC opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.92. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.