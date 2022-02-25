BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$35.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.20. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.