BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 456,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of STMicroelectronics worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

