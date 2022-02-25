BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.