BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

