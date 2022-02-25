Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $41.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $114.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.20.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,445.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,373.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

