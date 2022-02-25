Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO James M. Watkins Buys 2,500 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOOT opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

