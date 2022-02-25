Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 1,884 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

