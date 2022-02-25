Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 90,548 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.