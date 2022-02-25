BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 244.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON BP.B opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.08. The stock has a market cap of £34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.