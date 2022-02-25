Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the period. InMode comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.65% of InMode worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.