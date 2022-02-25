Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the period. InMode comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.65% of InMode worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

