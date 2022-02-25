Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of HZNP opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.