Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

