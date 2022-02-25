Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,866 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

