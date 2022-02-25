Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,834 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

STZ stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

