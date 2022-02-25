Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $466.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

