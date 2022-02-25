Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05. Braze has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

