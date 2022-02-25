Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.67).

BRW opened at GBX 284 ($3.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £862.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 283.50 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.95.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.10), for a total value of £62,565 ($85,087.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,752.48). Insiders acquired 4,556 shares of company stock worth $1,532,154 over the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

