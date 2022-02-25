Brian John Smith Sells 48,292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.