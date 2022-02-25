British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $522.07

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.07 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 539.60 ($7.34). British Land shares last traded at GBX 528.40 ($7.19), with a volume of 1,387,328 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.40) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.93.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

