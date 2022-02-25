Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 82.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 191,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BOX by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.