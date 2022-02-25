Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.
NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
