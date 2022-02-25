Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.