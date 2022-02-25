Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

