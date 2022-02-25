Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

VERO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,767,500 shares of company stock worth $2,217,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,166. The company has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

