Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 61,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

