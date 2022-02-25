Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

