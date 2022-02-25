Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $31.34.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.